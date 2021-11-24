Volvo set for revival with 15-metre sleeper coach

Uma Kannan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With an aim to energise the commercial vehicles market that was hugely hit due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Volvo Buses India, a part of Commercial vehicles major VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV), on Tuesday launched its completely built 15-metre sleeper coach.

“Over the next six months, there will be more new launches, as the market will normalise in the middle of the next year,” said Akash Passey, President, Bus Division, VE Commercial Vehicles. The company has also developed about 16 bus prototypes and is also bullish about the electric bus market.

“We are applying for tenders in the 9-metre segment under Eicher brand, and we will be running the electric space from now on,” Passey said. The sleeper coach can accommodate 39 berths. It has been developed on the Volvo B11R chassis. It also features fire-retardant grade fabrics, plywood and cushions. The first eight coaches will be delivered to the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation. These buses are manufactured at the Hosakote facility, in Bengaluru.

When asked about the price of the bus, Passey said the Volvo multi-axle sleeper coach will be in the range of above Rs 1.5 crore. According to VECV officials, the sleeper bus market is growing in India and is about 50 units per month and when the market picks up the numbers will be higher.

“Volvo Buses India’s Hosakote manufacturing facility is uniquely geared to develop completely built buses that are distinguished for their superior design, durability, comfort, and safety,” he said. Volvo Buses started its presence in India in 2001 and over 7,500 Volvo buses operate on Indian roads.