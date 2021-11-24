STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Volvo set for revival with 15-metre sleeper coach

When asked about the price of the bus, Akash Passey, President, Bus Division, VE Commercial Vehicles, said the Volvo multi-axle sleeper coach will be in the range of above Rs 1.5 crore.

Published: 24th November 2021 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2021 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Volvo Buses started its presence in India in 2001 and over 7,500 Volvo buses operate on Indian roads.

Volvo Buses started its presence in India in 2001 and over 7,500 Volvo buses operate on Indian roads.

By Uma Kannan
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  With an aim to energise the commercial vehicles market that was hugely hit due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Volvo Buses India, a part of Commercial vehicles major VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV), on Tuesday launched its completely built 15-metre sleeper coach.

“Over the next six months, there will be more new launches, as the market will normalise in the middle of the next year,” said Akash Passey, President, Bus Division, VE Commercial Vehicles. The company has also developed about 16 bus prototypes and is also bullish about the electric bus market. 

“We are applying for tenders in the 9-metre segment under Eicher brand, and we will be running the electric space from now on,” Passey said. The sleeper coach can accommodate 39 berths. It has been developed on the Volvo B11R chassis. It also features fire-retardant grade fabrics, plywood and cushions. The first eight coaches will be delivered to the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation. These buses are manufactured at the Hosakote facility, in Bengaluru.

When asked about the price of the bus, Passey said the Volvo multi-axle sleeper coach will be in the range of above Rs 1.5 crore. According to VECV officials, the sleeper bus market is growing in India and is about 50 units per month and when the market picks up the numbers will be higher.

“Volvo Buses India’s Hosakote manufacturing facility is uniquely geared to develop completely built buses that are distinguished for their superior design, durability, comfort, and safety,” he said. Volvo Buses started its presence in India in 2001 and over 7,500 Volvo buses operate on Indian roads.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Volvo Buses India
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Farm laws, cryptocurrency: Modi govt lists 26 bills for Parliament session
Mofiya Parveen Dilshad with Muhammed Suhail
Mofiya Parveen suicide: A Facebook love story culminates in tragedy
Metroman E Sreedharan. (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala's ambitious SilverLine rail project 'an idiotic decision': E Sreedharan
Then Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurating Veda Nilayam as a memorial in presence of Deputy CM O Panneerselvam in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Jaya's house to go to her legal heirs, HC quashes acquisition by AIADMK govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp