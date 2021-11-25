STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Cross-border insolvency rules not for financial cos

The government may in future also notify any other entities that should be excluded from the application of cross-border insolvency provisions.

Published: 25th November 2021 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2021 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

 Justice, Judiciary, Supreme Court

The new law would be applicable on personal guarantors as per the draft rules. (File Photo)

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The government has proposed to keep financial service providers out of the ambit of cross-border insolvency laws. The draft legal framework for cross-border insolvency cases released on Wednesday by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs proposes to keep businesses whose resolution is governed by a special law or whose insolvency significantly affects public interests out of the scope of the law.

“Many countries exempt businesses providing critical financial services, such as banks and insurance companies, from the provisions of cross-border insolvency frameworks,” argues the government in the draft framework.

The government may in future also notify any other entities that should be excluded from the application of cross-border insolvency provisions. The draft framework also excludes pre-pack insolvency resolution process from the ambit of cross-border insolvency law.

However, the new law would be applicable on personal guarantors as per the draft rules. When the Insolvency Law Committee had first contemplated its cross-border report in 2018, the provisions of the code had been notified with respect to corporate debtors, and hence the committee had recommended the cross-border rules to be applicable only to corporate debtors. But now that the personal insolvency laws are in place, the committee suggests immediate application of the cross-border law to personal guarantors as well.

The draft framework also proposes that all benches of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and Debts Recovery Tribunals (DRTs) may have jurisdiction to adjudicate applications under the new law. 
This would mean that cross-border proceedings arising in respect of corporate debtors that have registrations in India will be dealt with at the NCLT bench having jurisdiction over the registered office of the corporate debtor. Cross-border applications regarding any person incorporated with limited liability outside India may be dealt with by the Principal Bench of the NCLT.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ministry of Corporate Affairs National Company Law Tribunal
India Matters
Paddy harvest being dried. (Representational Image)
Free foodgrain scheme gets booster ahead of assembly elections in five states
Flash floods in Cheyyeru River’s catchment area destroyed several houses at Thogurpeta in Nandaluru, Rajampeta mandal, of Kadapa district | sri krishna kummara
Raw deal: A flood of tears after the deluge as villagers are left with next to nothing
Representational image
TN’s sex ratio at birth drops to 878 in family health survey
While 65.6 pc children in rural areas are anaemic, more than half of the urban children (56.2 pc) are also suffering from anaemia, according to the NFHS 5 data. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

Two-Third children, women found anaemic in Odisha
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp