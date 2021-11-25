Dream11 parent raises USD 840 million funding

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sports tech company Dream Sports, which owns Dream11, on Wednesday said it has raised $840 million in the latest funding round which was led by Falcon Edge, DST Global, D1 Capital, Tiger Global and Redbird Capital.

With this funding, the firm is now valued at $8 billion. The latest funding round also saw participation from existing investors TPG and Footpath Ventures. “Our vision and mission is to create an entrepreneur-led virtuous cycle of investment, innovation and wealth creation for all stakeholders in the sports ecosystem, from fans to athletes, teams and leagues,” said Harsh Jain, who is the CEO and co-founder of the sports tech firm Dream Sports.

“Our investors have deep experience in developing sports ecosystems globally, and we are fortunate to have their guidance to ‘Make Sports Better’ for 1 Billion Indian sports fans,” Jain added. Dream Sports, which was founded in 2008 by Harsh Jain and Bhavit Sheth, has an existing user base of over 140 million Indian sports fans.

Apart from Dream11, Dream Sports’ other brands include FanCode, a premier digital sports platform; Dream Capital, a CVC and M&A arm; DreamSetGo, a sports experience platform, and DreamPay, a payment solutions provider.

