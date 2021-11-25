STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

IOB, CBI deny rumour of bank privatisation

The clarification comes a day after Centre’s legislative agenda for Winter Session listed tabling of Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021.

Published: 25th November 2021 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2021 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Overseas Bank

Indian Overseas Bank (File photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) and Central Bank of India (CBI) on Wednesday denied receiving any communication from the centre government regarding privatisation of these two banks,  as the shares of the two state-owned banks rallied up to 20% amid reports that the two financial institutions might be privatised.

“As regards the captioned media news, we do not have any information on privatisation of the Bank as on date. There is no such negotiation/event taking place at the Bank,” Central Bank of India said in a regulatory filing. IOB said, “...We inform that we have not received any communication regarding privatisation of Bank from DFS/Government of India and we are unaware of the reasons for the sudden movement in stock price. It may be due to speculation.”

The clarification comes a day after Centre’s legislative agenda for Winter Session listed tabling of Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021. “The bill seeks to effect amendments in Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Acts, 1970 and 1980 and incidental amendments to Banking Regulation Act, 1949 in the context of Union Budget announcement 2021 regarding privatisation of two Public Sector Banks,” it read.

Bank shares rally 
Meanwhile, the shares of the two state-owned banks rallied up to 20% amid the reports that the two financial institutions might be privatised

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Overseas Bank Central Bank of India
India Matters
Paddy harvest being dried. (Representational Image)
Free foodgrain scheme gets booster ahead of assembly elections in five states
Flash floods in Cheyyeru River’s catchment area destroyed several houses at Thogurpeta in Nandaluru, Rajampeta mandal, of Kadapa district | sri krishna kummara
Raw deal: A flood of tears after the deluge as villagers are left with next to nothing
Representational image
TN’s sex ratio at birth drops to 878 in family health survey
While 65.6 pc children in rural areas are anaemic, more than half of the urban children (56.2 pc) are also suffering from anaemia, according to the NFHS 5 data. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

Two-Third children, women found anaemic in Odisha
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp