Ohmium ships its first hydrogen electrolyser unit to the US

BENGALURU: With an aim to establish India as a global hub for green hydrogen generation, Ohmium International, through its Indian subsidiary, has shipped its first unit of electrolyser from India to the US. Ohmium manufactures the electrolyser at its Bengaluru plant.

Green hydrogen is a key component of the country’s goal to achieve net-zero emissions. This push towards decarbonisation will lead to several investments in innovation across energy efficiency, renewable energy and emission-free green hydrogen.

“The first shipment of a product is a big moment for any company. This is especially exciting for Ohmium as well as all of our suppliers in India because it proves beyond a doubt that both manufacturing and technology excellence in the field of green hydrogen generation are in India’s wheelhouse,” said Arne Ballantine, CEO & Co-Founder, Ohmium.

Currently, the company’s factory has a manufacturing capacity of ½ GW per year. “We are seeing significant activity in India and around the world in green hydrogen projects. Ohmium is constantly working towards providing innovative, scalable, profitable, flexible, and safe solutions which can be leveraged to achieve competitive levelised costs of hydrogen, supporting the growth of India’s economy,” said Ahmad Chatila, Chairman, Ohmium.

