STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Reliance Industries decides to transfer gasification operations to wholly-owned subsidiary

The company said repurposing the gasification assets will help use syngas as a reliable source of feedstock to produce these chemicals and cater to growing domestic demand

Published: 25th November 2021 02:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2021 02:11 PM   |  A+A-

Reliance Industries Limited

Reliance Industries Limited (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The board of Reliance Industries Limited on Wednesday decided to implement a scheme to transfer its gasification undertaking into a wholly-owned subsidiary, Reliance Syngas Limited (RSL).

The company said repurposing the gasification assets will help use syngas as a reliable source of feedstock to produce these chemicals and cater to growing domestic demand, resulting in an attractive business opportunity.

“The gasification project at Jamnagar was set up with the objective to produce syngas to meet the energy requirements as refinery off-gases, which earlier served as fuel, were repurposed into feedstock for the Refinery Off Gas Cracker (ROGC). This enables production of olefins at competitive capital and operating costs,” informed RIL in a statement.

RSL is a company incorporated under the Companies Act, 2013 on November 1.

Syngas as a fuel ensures reliability of supply and helps reduce volatility in energy costs. It is also used to produce hydrogen for consumption in the Jamnagar refinery.

RIL said its main target is to have a portfolio which is fully re-cyclable, sustainable and net carbon zero. This can be achieved by transitioning to high value materials and chemicals with renewables as the source of meeting its energy requirements, said the company.

“As RIL progressively transitions to renewables as its primary source of energy, more syngas will become available for upgradation to high value chemicals including C1 chemicals and hydrogen. Overall, these steps will help sharply reduce the carbon footprint of Jamnagar complex,” said RIL.

RIL said India is a high growth market and is expected to continue to see a deficit of these high value chemicals in the foreseeable future.

With optionality in applications for syngas, the nature of risk and returns associated with the gasifier assets will likely be distinct from those of the other businesses of the company.  

The scheme will also enable RIL to evaluate unlocking the value of syngas, with a collaborative and asset-light approach involving (a) induction of investor(s) in the gasifier subsidiary and (b) capturing value of upgradation in RIL through partnerships in different chemical streams.

The appointed date of the scheme would be March 31, 2022 or another date as may be determined by the Board, informed RIL.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Reliance Industries RIL RSL Reliance Syngas Limited
India Matters
Paddy harvest being dried. (Representational Image)
Free foodgrain scheme gets booster ahead of assembly elections in five states
Flash floods in Cheyyeru River’s catchment area destroyed several houses at Thogurpeta in Nandaluru, Rajampeta mandal, of Kadapa district | sri krishna kummara
Raw deal: A flood of tears after the deluge as villagers are left with next to nothing
Representational image
TN’s sex ratio at birth drops to 878 in family health survey
While 65.6 pc children in rural areas are anaemic, more than half of the urban children (56.2 pc) are also suffering from anaemia, according to the NFHS 5 data. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

Two-Third children, women found anaemic in Odisha
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp