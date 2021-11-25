Sustainability is critical to Indian companies, says Autodesk report

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sustainability initiatives are gathering pace in India as 40% of Indian companies surveyed mentioned sustainability as an important part or cornerstone of their business strategy.



Autodesk's new research in collaboration with Frost & Sullivan points out that governments across APAC are pledging to contribute to sustainability while balancing the imperative of economic growth, but progress has been uneven with the region struggling to suppress the increase of GHG emissions driven by high economic growth.



While 64% of Indian companies surveyed have stated that sustainability is part of their leadership’s formal strategic vision, purpose and/ or company goals, the key drivers being regulation and market forces (92%), investor relations (87%), and competitive advantage (80%).



Rajeev Mittal, Managing Director, India & SAARC, Autodesk, said efficient and structured management of data is important to achieving sustainability goals.



"Technology can support businesses to reduce GHG emissions and waste, and accelerate the design and make of safer, healthier and more resilient products and places. Digital technologies are providing a bridge to approach sustainability challenges in a new way," he said.



According to him, as a developing nation, India presents massive growth potential. “India has been predicted to deliver the strongest GDP growth of 9.5% in APAC in 2021, compared to just 6.5% for the region. To sustain this growth, it is now imperative for the nation’s public and private sectors to be more aggressive in adopting digital technologies to capitalise on this potential and also achieve the common sustainability goals,” he said.