STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Ashok Leyland MD and CEO Vipin Sondhi resigns

Sondhi, who would step down from December 31, 2021, will fully support and facilitate a smooth management transition, the company said.

Published: 26th November 2021 07:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2021 07:20 PM   |  A+A-

Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland on Thursday said its Managing Director and CEO Vipin Sondhi has resigned from the company citing personal commitments and Dheeraj Hinduja has stepped in as executive chairman with immediate effect for business continuity.

The board will meet shortly to decide on the further course of action for identifying the next CEO and MD, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

"To assist in business continuity and a seamless transition, the Board has requested Dheeraj Hinduja to step in as Executive Chairman with immediate effect," it said.

Hinduja currently serves as non-executive, non-independent director-chairperson.

Sondhi, who would step down from December 31, 2021, will fully support and facilitate a smooth management transition, it added.

According to the commercial vehicle manufacturer, Sondhi has expressed his intention to devote more time to certain personal and family commitments in the post-COVID situation, which requires his extended presence in New Delhi.

"Respecting his personal reasons, the board has extended its support and agreed to his decision to move on," it said.

Ashok Leyland Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja said, "I would like to place on record Vipin's significant contribution in Ashok Leyland navigating the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and seeding firm actions to pursue our Vision. We wish Vipin the very best in all his future endeavors."

Sondhi said, "Working with the Hinduja Family and the leadership team at Ashok Leyland has been an enriching experience.

That we have been able to meet all the challenges head-on despite the global pandemic and continue on our growth path has been very satisfying."

"I would like to thank the Board for its continuous support and my committed team across Ashok Leyland for their tireless work and co-operation to ensure that we move closer to our Vision to emerge as one of the top 10 CV makers in the world," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashok leyland vipin sondhi
India Matters
People line up to get on an overseas flight at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
'Suspicious variant': World races to contain new Covid-19 threat, the 'Omicron'
People lineup to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo's airport in Johannesburg, South Africa', Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER | Is new Covid variant 'Omicron' more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know
India's captain Virat Kohli gestures as he walks back after the toss on the first day of third Test cricket match between England and India, at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds. (File Photo | AP)
Team India's tour of South Africa hangs in balance as new Covid variant causes concern
Kollywood actor 'Thalapathy' Vijay
Actor Vijay may be taking yet another step on road to politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp