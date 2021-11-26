STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sebi asks RTAs, merchant bankers to disclose investor charter, complaint data on websites

The new guidelines will come into effect from January 1, 2022, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in four separate circulars.

Published: 26th November 2021 07:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2021 07:22 PM   |  A+A-

SEBI

SEBI. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Markets regulator Sebi on Friday directed registrar and share transfer agents (RTAs) and merchant bankers to disclose investor charter as well as data pertaining to complaints they received on their websites.

The regulator has listed various categories for which investor charter needs to be disclosed by merchant bankers.

The new guidelines will come into effect from January 1, 2022, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in four separate circulars.

With a view to providing investors relevant information about the primary market issuances in the debt market, municipal debt securities as well as issuance by real estate investment trusts (REITs) and infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs), an investor charter has been prepared by Sebi in consultation with merchant bankers.

Also, the regulator has developed an investor charter for RTAs detailing the services provided to investors, rights of investors, various activities of RTAs with timelines, dos and don'ts for investors and grievance redressal mechanism.

This charter is a brief document containing different services to investors at one single place for ease of reference.

Sebi has asked merchant bankers to disclose on their websites, the investor charter for public offer of units by REITs, as well as InvITs and private placements of municipal debt securities.

The other categories for which investor charter needs to be disclosed by merchant bankers are -- public issue of debt securities, public issue of non-convertible redeemable preference shares; and private placement of debt securities and non-convertible redeemable preference shares.

Also, Sebi has asked RTAs to take necessary steps to bring the investor charter to the notice of existing and new shareholders by way of disseminating the charter on their websites as well as displaying the charter at prominent places in offices.

The Registrar Association of India will also disseminate the investor charter on its website.

In addition, Sebi has asked RTAs and merchant bankers to disclose on their respective websites, the data on complaints received against them and redressal thereof in a move to bring transparency in the investor grievance redressal mechanism.

These need to be disclosed latest by 7th of succeeding month, Sebi said.

In addition, the regulator has also prescribed a format for disclosing data of complaints on their websites.

Under the disclosure, RTAs and merchant bankers will have to disclose about complaints received during the month, those carried forward from previous month, complaints pending for more than three months, complaints resolved and average time taken in resolution of a complaint among others.

On Tuesday, Sebi asked merchant bankers to disclose on their websites, the investor charter for initial public offer (IPO) as well as further public offer (FPO), rights issue, qualified institutions placement, preferential issue, buyback of securities, delisting of equity shares and substantial acquisitions of shares and takeovers.

Besides, it asked stock exchanges, depositories and clearing corporations to disclose on their websites, the data on complaints received against them and redressal thereof.

This came after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) came out with investor charter last week.

This charter includes the rights and responsibilities of investors, and dos and don'ts of investing in the securities market.

The charter is aimed at protecting the "interests of investors by enabling them to understand the risks involved and invest in a fair, transparent, secure market, and to get services in a timely and efficient manner".

The rights include getting fair and equitable treatment, expecting redressal of investor grievances filed in SCORES in a time-bound manner.

Also, the market regulator has created a separate investor charter for market infrastructure institutions-- stock exchanges, clearing corporations and depositories.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sebi RTAs investor charts
India Matters
People line up to get on an overseas flight at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
'Suspicious variant': World races to contain new Covid-19 threat, the 'Omicron'
People lineup to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo's airport in Johannesburg, South Africa', Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER | Is new Covid variant 'Omicron' more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know
India's captain Virat Kohli gestures as he walks back after the toss on the first day of third Test cricket match between England and India, at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds. (File Photo | AP)
Team India's tour of South Africa hangs in balance as new Covid variant causes concern
Kollywood actor 'Thalapathy' Vijay
Actor Vijay may be taking yet another step on road to politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp