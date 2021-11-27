STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Indian Oil Corporation's Mathura Refinery gets green nod for expansion project

Mathura Refinery, since inception, has shown its concern for the environment through plantation and reducing sulphur content in diesel and petrol produced at the unit.

Published: 27th November 2021 01:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2021 01:46 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Oil Corporation

Indian Oil Corporation.

By PTI

MATHURA: Indian Oil Corporation's Mathura refinery has received environmental clearance for projects to expand its crude processing capacity to 11 mmtpa, a senior official of the refinery said on Friday. Mathura Refinery has processing capacity of 8 mmtpa, at present.

The refinery has been accorded environmental clearance for residue upgradation and distillate yield improvement project with 11 MMTPA crude processing, Mathura Refinery head and executive director Asis Kumar Maiti told PTI. "The environmental clearance was given on November 22 by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change impact assessment division," Maiti said.

He said the proposal would generate employment opportunities (direct and indirect). Mathura Refinery, since inception, has shown its concern for the environment through plantation and reducing sulphur content in diesel and petrol produced at the unit, officials stated.

It has set up air monitoring stations at Farah, Keetham, Sikandara and Bharatpur to ascertain air quality in the area. The refinery has undertaken projects to upgrade its diesel and gasoline units to bring down sulphur level by nearly 80 per cent, Maiti said.

With the commissioning of these facilities, Mathura Refinery is now supplying 100 per cent of its MS (petrol) and HSD (diesel) meeting BSVI norms, the officials added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Oil Mathura refinery IOC Mathura refinery
India Matters
People line up to get on an overseas flight at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
'Suspicious variant': World races to contain new Covid-19 threat, the 'Omicron'
People lineup to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo's airport in Johannesburg, South Africa', Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER | Is new Covid variant 'Omicron' more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know
India's captain Virat Kohli gestures as he walks back after the toss on the first day of third Test cricket match between England and India, at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds. (File Photo | AP)
Team India's tour of South Africa hangs in balance as new Covid variant causes concern
Kollywood actor 'Thalapathy' Vijay
Actor Vijay may be taking yet another step on road to politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp