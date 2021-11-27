STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

TTK Prestige to acquire 51 per cent stake in Ultrafresh Modular Solutions

This is a strategic space relevant to the business of TTK Prestige, as Ultrafresh is in the business of modular kitchens since 2018, and its turnover in FY19 stood at Rs 9 crore.

Published: 27th November 2021 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2021 02:05 PM   |  A+A-

TTK Prestige

TTK Prestige kitchenware

By Uma Kannan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kitchen appliance brand TTK Prestige Limited will acquire 51 per cent stake in Ultrafresh Modular Solutions, which is engaged in the business of modular kitchens and kitchen appliances, for Rs 30 crore. This is a strategic space relevant to the business of TTK Prestige, as Ultrafresh is in the business of modular kitchens since 2018, and its turnover in FY19 stood at Rs 9 crore.

In FY21, the turnover was around Rs 12 crore, the company said in an exchange filing. Branded modular kitchen is gaining ground with a fast-expanding home construction industry. ResearchAndMarkets.com report says that the Indian modular kitchen market stood at USD 206 million in 2018, and it will grow at a CAGR of 27 per cent during 2019-2024 to reach USD 862 million by 2024.

Over the last three years, Ultrafresh has equipped itself with expertise in designing and established design studios and franchise outlets numbering 85 across India. This investment has significant synergies with that of the business of TTK Prestige. Ultrafresh will be able to leverage the expertise of TTK Prestige while aggressively growing the modular kitchen business of various kitchen accessories.

TTK Prestige will be able to leverage the network of Ultrafresh and enhance the reach of Prestige products in many new households. The acquisition will be completed within January 31, 2022 with cash consideration of Rs 30 crore towards primary as well as secondary acquisitions. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TTK Prestige Ultrafresh Ultrafresh Modular Solutions TTK Prestige stake
India Matters
People line up to get on an overseas flight at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
'Suspicious variant': World races to contain new Covid-19 threat, the 'Omicron'
People lineup to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo's airport in Johannesburg, South Africa', Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER | Is new Covid variant 'Omicron' more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know
India's captain Virat Kohli gestures as he walks back after the toss on the first day of third Test cricket match between England and India, at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds. (File Photo | AP)
Team India's tour of South Africa hangs in balance as new Covid variant causes concern
Kollywood actor 'Thalapathy' Vijay
Actor Vijay may be taking yet another step on road to politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp