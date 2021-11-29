STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Amazon infuses Rs 650 crore in Amazon Wholesale (India)

The fresh funds will provide more arsenal to Amazon in India to bolster its wholesale B2B business in India.

Published: 29th November 2021 05:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2021 05:27 PM   |  A+A-

Amazon

Amazon (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: US-based ecommerce giant Amazon has infused fresh capital to the tune of Rs 650 crore into one of its India units, Amazon Wholesale (India), according to regulatory documents.

Amazon Corporate Holdings Private Limited and Amazon.com.incs Limited have made the Rs 650 crore investment in the wholesale B2B arm of Amazon India, documents filed with the corporate affairs ministry and shared by market intelligence firm Tofler showed.

The date of allotment was October 26, 2021, it added.

Amazon India did not respond to emailed queries.

According to the documents, a significant share of the funds (over Rs 649.94 crore) came from Amazon Corporate Holdings Pvt Ltd.

The fresh funds will provide more arsenal to Amazon in India to bolster its wholesale B2B business in India.

Amazon has been aggressively investing across various business units in India.

These investments have been deployed towards expanding infrastructure and adding solutions to enhance consumer and seller experience.

In October, Amazon had also infused fresh capital to the tune of Rs 1,460 crore into Amazon Seller Services - its marketplace that helps sellers to sell their products online in India and internationally.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amazon Amazon Wholesale India
India Matters
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Both Houses of Parliament pass bill to repeal three farm laws
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor with women MPs Supriya Sule, Preneet Kaur, Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan Ruhi and Jyothimani. (Photo | Twitter)
Tharoor's selfie with six women MPs with 'attractive place to work' tweet sparks row
Reema Shaji with her mother Jousiya Shaji
20-year-old engineering student from Kerala becomes inspiration for other girls
RT-PCR detects the viral genetic material (RNA) and is quite accurate. (File Photo)
COVID test mandatory at airport for travellers landing in India from 'countries at risk' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp