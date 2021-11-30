STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fiscal deficit at 36.3 pc of annual estimate at end-Oct: CGA

Fiscal deficit

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The central government's fiscal deficit at end-October worked out to be 36.3 per cent of the annual budget target for 2021-22 due to an improvement in the revenue collection, according to official data released on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

Fiscal deficit or the gap between expenditure and revenue was 119.7 per cent of the budget estimate of 2020-21 during the corresponding period last year.

In actual terms, the deficit was Rs 5,47,026 crore at end-October, 2021 against the annual estimate of Rs 15.06 lakh crore, said the data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA).

The fiscal deficit for 2020-21 was 9.3 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), better than 9.5 per cent projected in the revised estimates in the Budget in February.

