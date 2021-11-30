STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Government expenditure on health growing, shows NHA report

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement that the share of government health expenditure in the total GDP of the country has increased from 1.15% in 2013-14 to 1.35% in 2017-18.

medicine, medical field, doctors

Representational Image (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Government expenditure on health is gradually increasing, with people showing growing trust in public healthcare system.

This is according to the fifth National Health Account (NHA) report for 2017-18, which was released on Monday by the National Health System Resource Centre (NHSRC).

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan stated that the share of government expenditure in total health expenditure has increased to 40.8% in 2017-18 from 28.6% in 2013-14.

“And the per capital out-of-pocket expenditure (OOPE) has declined from Rs 2,336 to Rs 2,097 from 2013-14 to 2017-18.” said the statement.

Bhushan said the NHA finding shows that the share of government expenditures on health has increased from 3.78% in 2013-14 to 5.12% in 2017-18.

Besides, per capital government expenditures on health has also gone up from Rs 1,042 in 2013-14 to Rs 1,753 in 2017-18.

As per NHA estimates, the share of primary healthcare in government health expenditure has also registered a rise from 51.1% in 2013-14 to 54.7% in 2017-18.

In overall estimates, it has been stated that primary and secondary healthcare account for more than 80% of the current government health expenditure.

It was stated that between 2016-17 and 2017-18, the government’s efforts to improve public healthcare are exhibited amply with OOPE, as a share of total health expenditure dwindled from 64.2% in 2013-14 to 48.8% in 2017-18.

“That means the burden of expenditure on healthcare on the people is declining in a positive pace,” said Bhushan. He added if the findings of NHA for 2014-15 and 2017-18 are compared, OOPE for government hospitals has declined by 50%.

Fall in OOPE of government hospitals

Officials said that if the findings of NHA for 2014-15 and 2017-18 are compared, out-of-pocket expenditure (OOPE) for government hospitals has declined by 50%.

