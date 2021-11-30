Infosys to transfer Daimler's HPC workloads to Lefdal Mine Datacenter in Norway 

IT major Infosys on Tuesday announced that it will transfer Daimler’s High Performance Computing (HPC) workloads used to design vehicles and automated driving technologies to Lefdal Mine Datacenter in Norway.

The shift to Green Data Center as a Service is an important milestone in supporting Daimler delivers on its sustainability mission Ambition 2039 to become CO2 neutral by 2039, the company said in a statement.

Data centers currently account for around 1% of total global energy use and service demand is expected to increase 60% by 2022.

Building on its strategic partnership with Daimler to drive hybrid cloud-powered innovation and transform IT infrastructure, Infosys offered a solution to facilitate Daimler shift HPC’s to green infrastructure using Infosys’ Data Center as a Service (DCaaS) offering in the Nordics region.

Through the initiative, Infosys will manage the IT infrastructure in its entirety and Lefdal Mine Datacenter will provide the facility. The Green Data Center is the latest addition to Infosys Cobalt Hybrid Cloud portfolio.

Jan Brecht, Chief Information Officer, Daimler and Mercedes-Benz, said, “A large proportion of our IT energy consumption comes from our data centers which require significant power for computing and cooling. That's why we're transforming our data centers with the support of our partner Infosys.”

Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer, Infosys, said, “We pioneer projects around the world across every industry to facilitate climate change actions, developing solutions and services to help clients in their low-carbon transition.”