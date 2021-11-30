STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Not yet 'V-shaped' recovery, sectors of economy still 'crippled': P Chidambaram

'Let us extend a cautious welcome. It is NOT yet a 'V' shaped recovery. The fine print will bear that out,' the former finance minister tweeted.

Published: 30th November 2021 07:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2021 07:28 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram

Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With India's GDP growth at 8.4 percent in the second quarter of 2021-22, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday said it was not yet a V-shaped recovery and there are sectors of the economy that are still "crippled".

"Let us extend a cautious welcome. It is NOT yet a 'V' shaped recovery. The fine print will bear that out," the former finance minister tweeted.

India's GDP growth slowed to 8.4 percent in the second quarter of 2021-22, mainly due to waning low base effect, but the economy has surpassed the pre-COVID level, official data showed on Tuesday.

"In 2021-22, GDP growth in Q1 was 20.1 percent on a previous year's Q1 growth of -24.4 percent. In Q2, the growth is reported as 8.4 percent on a previous year's Q2 growth of -7.4 percent," Chidambaram noted.

There are sectors of the economy that are still "crippled" and need help and time to recover, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
P Chidambaram GDP growth GDP
India Matters
India 1989-2014 and after — a paradigm shift
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
'Very large number of Indians may be protected from Omicron': Eminent virologist
Asha worker Matilda Kullu at a vaccination camp. (Photo | Express)
Odisha ASHA worker fights Covid, superstition to enter Forbes Power list
Admiral R Hari Kumar has held several key appointments in his career spanning over 38 years (Photo | Special arrangement)
Admiral R Hari Kumar takes charge as 25th Chief of Naval Staff

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp