STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

RBI takes control of Anil Ambani’s Reliance Capital board; cites debt, governance concerns

Accordingly, RBI will apply to the National Company Law Tribunal for appointing an administrator for the insolvency resolution.

Published: 30th November 2021 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2021 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

Reliance Infrastructure chairman Anil Ambani

Reliance Infrastructure chairman Anil Ambani (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday superseded the board of Anil Ambani’s Reliance Capital Ltd. (RCL) over defaults in payments and serious governance concerns and said that it will shortly initiate the process for resolution of the company under the insolvency and bankruptcy law.

The RBI said it has superseded the board, “in view of the defaults by RCL (Reliance Capital Ltd) in meeting the various payment obligations to its creditors and serious governance concerns which the board has not been able to address effectively”.

RBI has appointed former executive director of Bank of Maharashtra Nageswar Rao Y as the administrator of RCL. Accordingly, RBI will apply to the National Company Law Tribunal for appointing an administrator for the insolvency resolution.

The company was in financial trouble for a long time, with a ‘D’, or default rating.

As of March 31, 2021, the consolidated total assets stood at Rs 64,878 crore, as per the company’s annual report of 2021. Anil Ambani, who was once among the world’s top ten richest, declared bankrupt in the UK in 2020.

Already two of the companies under the RCL — Reliance Commercial Finance (RCF) and Reliance Home Finance (RHF) — are undergoing resolution under RBI’s prudential framework for resolution of stressed assets.

Authum Investment and Infrastructure has emerged as the successful bidder for both these firms. Experts claim this will not have any significant impact for the company or the sector. 

“People were aware of the issues and RBI’s decision did not come as a surprise. Hopefully, this should expedite the resolution,” said Prakash Agarwal, Director & Head, Financial Institutions, Ind-Ra.

Prolonged tale of financial trouble

  • As of March 31, 2021, the consolidated total assets of RCL stood at Rs 64,878 crore.
  • Anil Ambani, who was once among the world’s top ten richest, declared bankrupt in the UK in 2020.
  • Two firms of RCL — RCF and RHF — are already undergoing resolution.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anil Ambani Reliance Capital Reserve Bank of India
India Matters
India 1989-2014 and after — a paradigm shift
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
'Very large number of Indians may be protected from Omicron': Eminent virologist
Asha worker Matilda Kullu at a vaccination camp. (Photo | Express)
Odisha ASHA worker fights Covid, superstition to enter Forbes Power list
Admiral R Hari Kumar has held several key appointments in his career spanning over 38 years (Photo | Special arrangement)
Admiral R Hari Kumar takes charge as 25th Chief of Naval Staff

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp