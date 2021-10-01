STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maruti Suzuki sales dip 46 per cent to 86,380 units in September

Domestic sales slipped 54.9 per cent to 68,815 units last month as against 1,52,608 units in September 2020, it added.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday reported 46.16 per cent decline in sales at 86,380 units in September. The company had sold 1,60,442 units in September last year, MSI said in a statement.

"Sales volume of the company in September 2021 was adversely impacted due to shortage of electronic components. The company took all possible measures to limit the adverse impact," the auto major stated.

Sales of mini cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, fell 45.18 per cent to 14,936 units as compared to 27,246 in the same month last year. Similarly, sales of compact segment, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, slumped 75.19 per cent to 20,891 units as against 84,213 cars in September last year.

Sales of mid-sized sedan Ciaz declined 36.04 per cent to 981 units as compared with 1,534 units in September 2020. Similarly, utility vehicle sales, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga, fell 22.11 per cent to 18,459 units as compared to 23,699 vehicles in the year-ago month, MSI said.

Exports however jumped over two folds at 17,565 units as against 7,834 units in the corresponding month last year, the company said.

