Tata Motors unveils sub-compact SUV Punch; launch later this month

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Tata Motors on Monday expanded its product range in the country with the unveiling of its sub-compact SUV Punch.

The company plans to launch the model on October 20, and has commenced bookings on its website and sales network across the country for Rs 21,000.

The Punch, which would sit below Nexon in the company's product line up, comes with a 1.2 litre petrol engine mated to both manual and automatic transmissions.

The model comes with SUV attributes like tall seating, high ground clearance, 370 mm water wading capability and traction feature to aid recovery in off road situations.

"As we have seen over the last few years, SUVs today have gone beyond just mere size and it is more about attitude and expression. People have been looking for a smaller SUV or a sub-compact SUV which is relatively a wide space.

Punch has been designed keeping in mind the customer requirements," Tata Motors PVBU Vice-President (Sales, Marketing & Customer Care) Rajan Amba told PTI.

Customers are these days seeking a complete package that comes enhanced with stylish looks, spacious interiors, high ground clearance, superlative drive experience, connected features and class-leading safety, he added.

"Keeping these in mind, we wanted to create a one-of-its-kind product that embodies the true spirit of Tata SUVs, while also being versatile, rugged and youthful in nature...With several industry and segment-first features, we are convinced that the Punch will match the high expectations of the discerning Indian car-buyers," Amba noted.

The model overlaps various segments and therefore it would appeal to a diverse set of customers, he added.

Tata Motors Design Studios in India, UK, and Italy have collaborated to develop the vehicle to herald the creation of an entirely new category - the sub-compact SUV, to address a growing customer need for a small in size but large in space SUV.

The model is built on the company's Agile Light Flexible Advanced (ALFA) architecture. "The proven ALFA Architecture has the capabilities to deliver different body styles with outstanding build quality, delivering unmatched safety credentials. The success of Altroz is a testament to these capabilities," Tata Motors Vice President (Product Line Head, ALFA Architecture and Passenger Electric Vehicles) Anand Kulkarni noted.

The Punch is the company's first SUV offering from the ALFA Architecture and despite being designed in a compact footprint it meets all the key capabilities of a true SUV -- tall stance, high ground clearance and commanding driving position that customers would expect from a SUV to navigate all the unexpected challenges that Indian roads have to offer, he added.

He noted that depending on market demand, the model could also be looked for an electric version at a later stage.

Tata Motors Global Head of Design Martin Uhlarik said the five-seater model has been developed by over 140 design personnel.

"Intelligently designed in a compact footprint, it will be a high impact SUV and will redefine this crowded market. It is bold, young, modern yet robust, compact yet practical, tough yet playful and exudes true expression of confidence and individuality," he added.

The Punch comes with engine drive modes, idle start stop function, cruise control, push button start, 366 litres of boot space, cooled glove box, Harman Infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay, fully automatic temperature control among others.