Amazon, Flipkart mega sales cheer festive spirit with demand from tier-II and tier-III cities

NEW DELHI: E-commerce majors Flipkart and Amazon India have witnessed a strong start to this year’s festive sale, with demand from tier-II and tier-III cities driving the momentum.

India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace Flipkart on Sunday said early access for its ‘Flipkart Plus’ programme (loyalty programme) has seen a 40% growth this year compared to last year, adding that about 45% of customer demand has been from tier-III cities and beyond.

Amazon India’s Vice-President Manish Tiwary also mentioned in a statement that the platform saw a 60% increase in sellers who received their highest-ever single-day sales year-on-year on Amazon.in.

Flipkart on Monday announced it is introducing the largest range of ‘Big Billion Day Specials’ till date.

These unique products will be available during the 8th Edition of The Big Billion Days powered by boAt - India’s leading audio and tech brand, scheduled between 3rd and 10th October 2021, the company informed.

“The Big Billion Days Specials are a range of 120 products spanning across popular categories, co-created with leading brands, NGOs and Bollywood celebrities — including limited-edition products and collectables that are available for the first time during the shopping festival,” the company said in a statement.