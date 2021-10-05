STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Amazon, Flipkart mega sales cheer festive spirit with demand from tier-II and tier-III cities

India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace Flipkart on Sunday said early access for its ‘Flipkart Plus’ programme (loyalty programme) has seen a 40% growth this year compared to last year.

Published: 05th October 2021 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2021 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

Amazon, Flipkart

Amazon and Flipkart.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: E-commerce majors Flipkart and Amazon India have witnessed a strong start to this year’s festive sale, with demand from tier-II and tier-III cities driving the momentum.

India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace Flipkart on Sunday said early access for its ‘Flipkart Plus’ programme (loyalty programme) has seen a 40% growth this year compared to last year, adding that about 45% of customer demand has been from tier-III cities and beyond.

Amazon India’s Vice-President Manish Tiwary also mentioned in a statement that the platform saw a 60% increase in sellers who received their highest-ever single-day sales year-on-year on Amazon.in.

Flipkart on Monday announced it is introducing the largest range of ‘Big Billion Day Specials’ till date.

These unique products will be available during the 8th Edition of The Big Billion Days powered by boAt - India’s leading audio and tech brand, scheduled between 3rd and 10th October 2021, the company informed. 

“The Big Billion Days Specials are a range of 120 products spanning across popular categories, co-created with leading brands, NGOs and Bollywood celebrities — including limited-edition products and collectables that are available for the first time during the shopping festival,” the company said in a statement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Flipkart Amazon Flipkart Plu
India Matters
Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg (Photo | AFP)
Facebook outage costs Mark Zuckerberg USD 6 bn, position drop in billionaire list: Report
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Centre announces probe into Pandora Papers as top businessmen, celebrities appear in list
Representational Image. (File Photo)
New drug Molnupiravir raises hope for mild Covid-19 cases
Tata Motors unveils its sub-compact SUV Punch; starts booking at Rs 21,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp