STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Petrol, diesel prices surge to record-high levels

Petrol price was hiked by 25 paise a litre and diesel by 30 paise, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

Published: 05th October 2021 03:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2021 03:14 PM   |  A+A-

Petrol

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Petrol and diesel prices on Tuesday surged to all-time high levels as rates were increased again after international oil prices hit the highest mark since 2014.

Petrol price was hiked by 25 paise a litre and diesel by 30 paise, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

This sent the petrol price in Delhi to its highest-ever level of Rs 102.64 a litre and to Rs 108.67 in Mumbai. Diesel rates too touched a record high of Rs 91.07 in Delhi and Rs 98.80 in Mumbai.

Prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes. The sixth increase in fuel rates in a week's time has sent petrol prices above Rs 100 in most major cities of the country.

Similarly, the ninth increase in prices in less than two weeks has shot up diesel rates above Rs 100 mark in several cities in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

International oil prices rallied to a near seven-year high following a decision by OPEC+ to maintain its planned gradual increase of supply, despite the market facing an energy crunch.

Global benchmark Brent jumped to USD 81.51 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate rose to USD 77.76 a barrel. Being a net importer of oil, India prices petrol and diesel at rates equivalent to international prices.

A month back Brent was less than USD 72 per barrel. With international crude oil prices moving in both directions during July and August, no price increase was carried out by oil marketing companies (OMCs) from July 18 to September 23. Instead, petrol price was cut by Rs 0.65 a litre and diesel by Rs 1.25.

However, with no respite from surging international prices, OMCs have started to increase the retail selling price of petrol and diesel with effect from September 28 and September 24 respectively.

Since then, rates have gone up by Rs 2.45 paise per litre and petrol price has increased by Rs 1.50. Prior to the July/August price cuts, the petrol price was increased by Rs 11.44 a litre between May 4 and July 17. Diesel rate had gone up by Rs 9.14 during this period.

The relentless increase in fuel prices has been criticised by opposition parties who have demanded that the government cut record excise duty on the two fuels to give relief to consumers. The government has so far not agreed to the demand.

Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday refused to even comment on the high fuel prices. Asked about the fuel prices at his ministry's event in the national capital on Saturday, Puri said, "chodo (please leave it)" before walking away.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Petrol Diesel
India Matters
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Modi@20: New India’s Destiny Maker
This photograph illustration shows the logo of Pandora Papers. (Photo | AFP)
Get our money back! Swift action needed on the Pandora Papers
Illustration: Amit Bandre
10 students per class in lower primary sections in Kerala schools
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Registration renewal of old cars to cost a bomb from 2022 April

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp