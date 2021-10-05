Tata Motors unveils its sub-compact SUV Punch; starts booking at Rs 21,000

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Tata Motors on Monday unveiled its upcoming micro SUV Punch and commenced its booking for Rs 21,000.

The company plans to launch the model on October 20.

Punch will be a new entry point to Tata’s SUV range with prices expected to range between Rs 5.50 lakh and Rs 8 lakh.

At present, Tata makes popular SUVs such as Nexon, Harrier and Safari.

Tata Punch is powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine that produces 86hp and 113Nm of torque. This engine already powers Tara’s smaller vehicles such as Tiago, Tigor and Altroz.

The Punch measures 3,827mm in length, 1,742mm in width, 1,615mm in height, and has a wheelbase of 2,445mm. It has a ground clearance of 187mm and a boot capacity of 366 litres.

This makes it bigger than its competing models such as Mahindra KUV100 and Maruti Suzuki S-Presso. This segment will also see the launch of the Hyundai Casper sometime in next year.