Gold slumps Rs 226; silver tumbles Rs 462

Published: 06th October 2021 05:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2021 05:52 PM   |  A+A-

Gold Jewellery

Gold Jewellery. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold in the national capital on Wednesday plunged Rs 226 to Rs 45,618 per 10 grams in line with a decline in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 45,844 per 10 grams. Silver also tumbled Rs 462 to Rs 59,341 per kg, from Rs 59,803 per kg in the previous trade. In the international market, gold traded lower at USD 1,747 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 22.35 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded weak with spot gold prices at COMEX (New York-based commodity exchange) trading 0.72 per cent lower at USD 1,747 per ounce on Wednesday. "Gold prices traded lower amid firm dollar and rally in US bond yields," said HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel.

