Mercedes luxury car sales jump 100 per cent in India during Q3 CY21

In the same quarter last year, Mercedes had sold only 2,060 units as Covid had severely disrupted economic activity. 

Published: 07th October 2021

(Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India’s largest luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz registered a near 100% growth in its sales volume during the third quarter of the calendar year 2021. The German brand delivered 4,101 new cars across India in Q3CY21, making this one of the most successful quarters for the company in India.

The growth comes even as automakers are cutting down production capacity due to semi-conductor shortage, economy yet to fully recover from the second Covid-19 wave, fuel prices are at record high and few auto brands struggling to find a strong consumer base. 

So far in 2021, Mercedes has managed to sell 8,958 units, which is more than its total sales in 2020. Mercedes claims that its sales in India could have been 20% higher in normal conditions.

Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said, “We already have crossed our 2020 numbers in the first nine months this year, and the current market momentum gives us confidence for the festive season. Our product offensive for the Indian market this year is far from over and the customers can expect some of the most exciting vehicles lined-up for their India debut this quarter.”

He added that the company would work towards producing as many cars as possible to cater to the unprecedented demand, secure supply chain and continue to mitigate the current challenges faced by the entire auto industry. 

German carmaker BMW India also witnessed a strong growth in sales in Q3CY21. The BMW and the Mini brand together sold 2,636 units here in the September ending quarter, up 90% over last quarter.

