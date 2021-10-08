STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Auto sales slide 5% YoY in Sept 2021; down 13.5% from September 2019 level

“The 2W category continues to play spoilsport as the entry level segment is yet to witness healthy growth.

Published: 08th October 2021 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2021 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

In this April 8, 2020, photo, employees work on a car assembly line at the Dongfeng Honda Automobile Co., Ltd factory in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. Chinese leaders have reopened factories and shops in an effort to revive the economy, but the consumers whose spending propels most of China's growth have been slow to return to shopping malls and auto dealerships.

For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Despite a low base in FY21, overall retail auto sales (vehicle registration) in September 2021 fell over 5% year-on-year to 12,96,257 units, said Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) on Thursday. This fall is sharper at 13.5% when compared to the pre-Covid month of September 2019 (14,98,585 units). 

The YoY decline in September 2021 is largely attributed to 11.5% slump in high volume two-wheelers retail sales. In September 2021, two-wheeler registration stood at 9,14,621 units as against 10,33,895 units in September 2020. 

“The 2W category continues to play spoilsport as the entry level segment is yet to witness healthy growth. This segment’s performance is now becoming critical for the overall 2W to come back on the path of recovery as dealer inventory rises to 30-35 days in anticipation of a good festive season. Semiconductor shortage has also started impacting the 150+ cc segment,” said Vinkesh Gulati, FADA President.

Beside two-wheelers, tractor sales plummeted by 24% Y-o-Y to 52,896 units in September 2021.  However, passenger vehicles (PV) sales, despite facing a massive semi-conductor shortage crisis, grew by over 16% Y-o-Y last month to 2,33,308 units. Commercial vehicle sales witnessed a turnaround and grew by 47% to 58,820 units. 

Gulati said, “During the 1st half of this FY, while the overall retails were up by 35%, the same was down by -29% when compared to 2019, a pre-Covid year. On a long term basis, except tractors which grew by 19% and PV which has almost reached pre-Covid levels, all the other segments were in red,”

He added that as we enter the core of this year’s festive season, the full blown semi-conductor crisis continues to create hindrance in PV sales as vehicle inventory at dealers end dip to record lows of 15-20 days during the current fiscal.  With high demand in this segment, long waiting periods continue to frustrate and keep enthusiastic buyers in a fix, said Gulati.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Automobile industry Automobile FADA
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp