Chief Economic Adviser K V Subramanian to step down; to return to academia

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) K V Subramanian on Friday said he has decided to return to academia after completion of his three-year term in the finance ministry.

The government had appointed Subramanian, a ISB Hyderabad professor, as the CEA in December 2018. He had succeeded Arvind Subramanaian.

In a statement, Subramanian thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for their support and inspiring leadership.

"I have decided to return back to academia following the completion of my 3-year fulfilling tenure," he said.