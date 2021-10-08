STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Gold gains Rs 50; silver tumbles Rs 922

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 45,909 per 10 grams. Silver in contrast dipped by Rs 922 to Rs 59,834 per kg, from Rs 60,756 per kg in the previous trade.

Published: 08th October 2021 03:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2021 03:27 PM   |  A+A-

Gold Jewellery

Gold jewellery. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold in the national capital on Friday rose Rs 50 to Rs 45,959 per 10 grams amid a gain in international precious metal prices and rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 45,909 per 10 grams. Silver in contrast dipped by Rs 922 to Rs 59,834 per kg, from Rs 60,756 per kg in the previous trade.

The rupee opened on a weak note and fell below the 75 per US dollar level in early trade on Friday. In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,755 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 22.47 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded firm with spot gold prices at COMEX trading up at USD 1,755 per ounce on Friday," said HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gold price HDFC Silver price
India Matters
For representational purposes
Covid infection during pregnancy impacts immune system of foetus: Study
Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane (File photo| PTI)
Afghan-origin terrorists may try to enter J&K once Afgha situation stabilises: Army 
Shock & awe as journalists who speak truth to power get peace nobel
Aleesha Gadhia (Photo | https://www.pointsoflight.gov.uk)
6-year-old Indian-origin girl wins UK PM's award for climate campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp