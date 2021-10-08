STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

India Inc welcomes RBI's decision to keep interest rates on hold

PHDCCI said accommodative policy stance by RBI will enhance consumption and strengthen economic recovery.

Published: 08th October 2021 04:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2021 04:00 PM   |  A+A-

RBI

The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The RBI's decision to keep interest rates unchanged while continuing its accommodative stance is a prudent step in view of the uneven path of recovery momentum, India Inc said on Friday.

The central bank expectedly kept interest rates unchanged at a record low on Friday but signalled the start of tapering pandemic-era stimulus measures on economic recovery taking roots.

Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII said even as encouraging signs of improvement have been noted across several pockets of growth lately, "we are in consonance with RBI's reading that the current growth recovery process would need continued policy support even as the inflation trajectory has turned out to be more favourable than expected".

ALSO READ: Realtors hail RBI policy; expect sales to rise 40 per cent in October-December on low rates

PHDCCI said accommodative policy stance by RBI will enhance consumption and strengthen economic recovery.

"The status quo for the key policy rates by RBI would strengthen the economic recovery with enhanced consumption and production possibilities," said Pradeep Multani, President, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

He said the accommodative policy stance at this juncture would further boost the sentiments of businesses and pave the way for a double-digit GDP growth in the current year 2021-22. Assocham too said RBI has wisely responded to India-specific needs for continuation of supportive interest rates for an economy which is near the shore and not quite on it.

ALSO READ: RBI Deputy Governor M Rajeshwar Rao says big tech's financial sector play in India under watch

"RBI's assessment is largely on course and the GDP growth for the FY22 might even reach the double-digit, given the unfolding of pent-up demand, as is being witnessed," it said FICCI said the policy tone was on expected lines and comes without any surprises.

"We are encouraged to note the balanced approach of the Reserve Bank with growth continuing to be given due consideration. As we move ahead on the recovery course, support from all channels will be needed until growth finds a firmer ground. RBI continues to maintain adequate liquidity even as we see some moves towards normalization," it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RBI Reserve Bank India
India Matters
For representational purposes
Covid infection during pregnancy impacts immune system of foetus: Study
Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane (File photo| PTI)
Afghan-origin terrorists may try to enter J&K once Afgha situation stabilises: Army 
Shock & awe as journalists who speak truth to power get peace nobel
Aleesha Gadhia (Photo | https://www.pointsoflight.gov.uk)
6-year-old Indian-origin girl wins UK PM's award for climate campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp