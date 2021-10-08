STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Rupee slips below 75/USD level in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened on a weak note at 75, then fell further to 75.15, registering a decline of 36 paise from its last close.

Published: 08th October 2021 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2021 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

Money, Rupee, notes, Rs, 500, 1000, 50, rupee notes

For representational purpose. (Photo| Sindhu Chandrasekaran)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee opened on a weak note and fell below the 75 per US dollar level in early trade on Friday as rising crude prices and strength of the American currency in the overseas market weighed on investor sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened on a weak note at 75, then fell further to 75.15, registering a decline of 36 paise from its last close.

On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 74.79 against the US dollar.

On the macroeconomic front, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday decided to keep the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4 per cent, but maintained an accommodative stance even as the economy is showing signs of recovery after the second COVID wave.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said MPC voted unanimously for keeping interest rate unchanged and decided to continue with its accommodative stance as long as necessary to support growth and keep inflation within the target.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.02 per cent to 94.23.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Thursday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,764.25 crore, as per exchange data.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 327.37 points or 0.55 per cent higher at 60,005.20.

The broader NSE Nifty was trading 103.35 points or 0.58 per cent up at 17,893.70.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 1.10 per cent to USD 82.85 per barrel.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Rupee Indian Currency Indian economy US dollar interbank foreign exchange
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp