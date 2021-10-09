STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Netflix orders 'That '70s Show' spin-off with Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp to return

According to a press release issued by Netflix, original creators Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner are on board the project as writers and executive producers.

Published: 09th October 2021 05:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2021 05:00 PM   |  A+A-

Representational image of a Netflix banner.

Representational image of a Netflix banner. (File photo | AP)

By PTI

Streaming platform Netflix has ordered a spin-off to hit Fox sitcom 'That's '70S Show" with original stars Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp returning as Red and Kitty Forman.

Titled "That '90s Show", the spin-off will be a multi-cam sitcom like the original. According to a press release issued by Netflix, original creators Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner are on board the project as writers and executive producers.

The 10-episode show is set in 1995 and will see Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, visiting her grandparents for the summer where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red.

"That '70s Show" alum Gregg Mettler is writing the show in addition to serving as executive producer and showrunner. Smith and Rupp also executive produce. "That '70s Show" debuted on Fox in 1998, running for eight seasons and 200 episodes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Netflix
India Matters
For representational purposes
I-T dept detects Rs 250 crore black money after raiding two business groups in Tamil Nadu
Malayali girl Suchetha sings her way into Guinness Book of Records
Modi @20 invokes political Hindutva tandav on secularism
People take shelter at Marina beach as heavy rains lashed Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Flood alert issued for people in Chennai's suburbs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp