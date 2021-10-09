STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Told government fuel tax cut can rein in inflation, says RBI Governor 

Noting that fuel tax is something the Centre has to act upon, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said RBI is in constant touch with the government. 

Published: 09th October 2021 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2021 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Alarmed by the steep rise in petrol and diesel prices, which is adding to inflationary pressures, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday, October 8, 2021, nudged the Centre to cut fuel tax. “Efforts to contain cost-push pressures through a calibrated reversal of the indirect taxes on fuel could contribute to a more sustained lowering of inflation and an anchoring of inflation expectations,” he said.

Noting that fuel tax is something the Centre has to act upon, Das said RBI is in constant touch with the government. “On the petrol and diesel front, we have flagged the issue... now it is for the government to consider all the aspects and take a decision beyond that I have nothing to add,” he added. 

After a three-week halt, fuel prices have started rising in tandem with Brent crude prices.  Prices of petrol and diesel touched fresh highs on Friday after they were increased for the fourth straight day.  In the national capital, the petrol price rose by 30 paise to Rs 103.54 a litre, while diesel was sold at Rs 92.12 a litre. In the financial capital Mumbai, petrol price on Friday stood at a whopping Rs 109.54 while diesel price was Rs 99.92. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Fuel tax Fuel prices Inflation
India Matters
For representational purposes
Covid infection during pregnancy impacts immune system of foetus: Study
Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane (File photo| PTI)
Afghan-origin terrorists may try to enter J&K once Afgha situation stabilises: Army 
Shock & awe as journalists who speak truth to power get peace nobel
Aleesha Gadhia (Photo | https://www.pointsoflight.gov.uk)
6-year-old Indian-origin girl wins UK PM's award for climate campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp