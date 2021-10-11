STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

OneWeb to be first private player to launch satellite from Indian soil: Sunil Bharti Mittal

Sunil Bharti Mittal said that OneWeb will use ISRO's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark III rockets for launch of satellites from Indian soil.

Published: 11th October 2021 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2021 12:04 PM   |  A+A-

Bharti Enterprises chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal

Bharti Enterprises chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bharti Group's subsidiary OneWeb will be the first private player to launch satellites from Indian soil through ISRO facilities, Bharti Enterprises chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said Monday.

While speaking at the launch of space and satellite companies body Indian Space Association, Mittal said that the company plans to begin roll out of providing connectivity in the country through OneWeb satellite from mid-2022.

"OneWeb will be the first customer which starts to bring a commercial position into the Indian space market," Mittal said.

He said that OneWeb will use ISRO's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark III rockets for launch of satellites from Indian soil.

OneWeb has 322 satellites in space at the present.

Mittal said that many large countries have rapidly made strides in the space sector and matching them is not possible without government's support.

"With this new initiative that we have taken, I am sure more and more international customers will come to the doorstep of ISRO in Asia. We have a great future ahead. The Prime Minister is showing us the way. It's time for the industry to respond," Mittal said.

ALSO WATCH |

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
OneWeb Sunil Bharti Mittal
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
'Long COVID' symptoms baffle rural population of Karnataka
Bharti Enterprises chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal (Photo | PTI)
OneWeb to be first private player to launch satellite from Indian soil: Sunil Bharti Mittal
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | AFP)
Amitabh Bachchan steps down as face of paan masala brand
Actor Nedumudi Venu (File | EPS)
National Award winning actor Nedumudi Venu passes away at 73 of post-Covid complications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp