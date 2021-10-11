STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

TCS shares tank over 6 per cent post Q2 results; Mcap erodes by Rs 92,032 crore

The IT major on Friday reported a 14.1 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 9,624 crore in the September 2021 quarter, aided by broad-based growth across geographies and verticals.

Published: 11th October 2021 06:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2021 06:29 PM   |  A+A-

BSE, sensex,, bombay stock exchange

For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of Tata Consultancy Services on Monday tumbled over 6 per cent after the company's September quarter earnings missed market expectations. The stock tanked 6.32 per cent to close at Rs 3,686.50 apiece on the BSE.

During the day, it tumbled 6.99 per cent to Rs 3,660. On the NSE, the stock declined 6.29 per cent to close at Rs 3,687.95 a unit. TCS' market valuation also eroded by Rs 92,032.4 crore to Rs 13,63,655.29 crore on the BSE.

TCS was also the top loser in the Sensex and Nifty pack. In traded volume terms, 12.80 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over 1.18 crore shares of the company changed hands on the NSE during the day.

"TCS Q2 operating performance missed expectations, reporting lower-than-expected revenue and EBITM (earnings before interest, taxes and corporate overhead or management)," according to a report by Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd.

The IT major on Friday reported a 14.1 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 9,624 crore in the September 2021 quarter, aided by broad-based growth across geographies and verticals.

The Mumbai-based company had logged a net profit of Rs 8,433 crore (excluding adjustment towards a legal claim) in the year-ago period.

Its revenue grew 16.7 per cent to Rs 46,867 crore for the September 2021 quarter, from Rs 40,135 crore in the year-ago period.

The earnings were announced after market hours on Friday. Other Information Technology companies like Tech Mahindra, Infosys and HCL Tech also declined up to 2.76 per cent.

"The IT sector was under pressure as initial earnings release failed to meet market expectations," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TCS Tata Consultancy Services
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Panel recommends emergency use approval for Covaxin in 2 to 18 age group
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
India's cumulative Covid vaccination coverage exceeds 95.89 crores
Kerala engineering students' invention to aid water conservation
Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot during match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Maxwell, Christian and his pregnant partner face online abuse after RCB's exit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp