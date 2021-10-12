STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gold jumps Rs 129; silver declines Rs 120

Published: 12th October 2021 05:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2021 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

Gold Jewellery

Gold jewellery. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold in the national capital on Tuesday rose by Rs 129 to Rs 46,286 per 10 gram amid rally in international precious metal prices and rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 46,157 per 10 gram. In contrast, silver dipped Rs 120 to Rs 60,369 per kilogram from Rs 60,489 per kilogram in the previous trade. The Indian rupee depreciated 6 paise to 75.42 against the US dollar in opening trade on Tuesday.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,757 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 22.56 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded firm with spot gold prices at COMEX trading 0.19 per cent up at USD 1,757 per ounce on Tuesday," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

