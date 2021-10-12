STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Larsen & Toubro Construction bags 'significant' orders for various businesses

Larsen & Toubro on Tuesday said its construction arm has bagged 'significant' orders in the country for its various businesses.

Published: 12th October 2021 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2021 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

Larsen and Toubro

Larsen and Toubro (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday said its construction arm has bagged 'significant' orders in the country for its various businesses.

"L&T Construction, the construction arm of L&T, has secured various orders in India for its businesses," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company did not provide the value of the contracts, but said the orders fall under the significant category, which ranges between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore, according to the classification of contracts.

In the metallurgical and material handling (MMH) business, the company has secured an order to set up coke oven, by-product and coke dry quenching plants.

The spurt in the minerals and metals sector has accelerated much-needed private sector investment, the company said, adding that the MMH business has also secured new orders in the mining sector for its products business and add-on orders from its existing customers.

"These orders affirm MMH's leadership position and signify its continued efforts to build customer confidence in the metallurgical and materials space," the filing said.

The buildings and factories business has won an order from a 'prestigious client' for construction of office space at Hyderabad with an approximate built-up area of 20 lakh Sq ft on fast-track timelines, scheduled to be completed in 14 months.

This project consists of two towers with five basements and associated utility buildings.

The tower area comprises composite structural steel structure from the basement.

"The water & Effluent Treatment business has bagged an order from Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) to construct a demineralisation plant...and allied facilities for its Barauni Refinery in Bihar," it said.

L&T GeoStructure Pvt Ltd (LTGS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of L&T, has bagged a strategic order from the Department of Water Resources, government of Odisha, for the construction of 1 km long, 1,000 mm thick plastic concrete cut-off wall for the Kanupur Irrigation Project at Keonjhar District, Odisha.

The cut-off wall will arrest the seepage of water from upstream to downstream to improve the stability of the dam.

The duration of the project is 11 months, the filing said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Larsen and Toubro Larsen and Toubro Construction
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Panel recommends emergency use approval for Covaxin in 2 to 18 age group
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
India's cumulative Covid vaccination coverage exceeds 95.89 crores
Kerala engineering students' invention to aid water conservation
Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot during match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Maxwell, Christian and his pregnant partner face online abuse after RCB's exit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp