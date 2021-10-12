STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will not handle containerised cargo from Iran, Pakistan, Afghanistan: Adani Ports

The decision comes nearly a month after the seizure of 2,988 kg of heroin at Mundra Port located in Kutch district of Gujarat.

Published: 12th October 2021 12:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2021 12:49 AM   |  A+A-

Mundra Port in Gujarat. (Photo | adaniports.com)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd (APSEZ), which operates Mundra Port in Gujarat, on Monday said it will not handle containerised cargo originating from Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan at all its terminals from November 15.

In a "trade advisory" issued on Monday, the company said the decision is applicable to all terminals operated by APSEZ across India.

"Dear valued customer. Please be informed that with effect from November 15, APSEZ will not handle EXIM (export-import) containerised cargo originating from Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

"This trade advisory will apply to all terminals operated by APSEZ and including third party terminals at any APSEZ port till further notice," said a communication by the company.

However, the company did not give any reason for the move.

On September 13, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) detained two containers that had arrived at Mundra Port from Kandahar in Afghanistan via Bandar Abbas port of Iran.

The declaration accompanying the containers claimed they had "semi-processed talc stones".

However, a thorough examination had established that the two containers in fact contained 2,988 kg of heroin worth Rs 21,000 crore, which was concealed in "the lower layers" of "jumbo bags" topped with talc stones, said a PIB release last month.

The DRI had arrested eight persons, including five foreign nationals, in connection with the seizure of the drugs.

Recently, probe into the drugs haul was handed over to the anti-terror agency NIA.

