Lamborghini SUV Urus scales world's highest drivable road in Ladakh

With the Urus traversing the Umling La Pass located at 19,300 ft above sea level twice on October 8 and 9, it has become the highest point reached by a Lamborghini vehicle.

Published: 13th October 2021 02:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2021 02:28 PM   |  A+A-

Lamborghini Urus

Lamborghini Urus which has a starting price of Rs 3.16 crore (ex-showroom) currently has a waiting period of 8-10 months. (Photo | lamborghini.com)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Italian super luxury car maker Lamborghini on Wednesday said its popular SUV Urus has achieved yet another landmark in India by scaling the highest drivable road in the world at the top of the Umling La Pass in the Ladakh region.

With the Urus traversing the Umling La Pass located at 19,300 ft above sea level twice on October 8 and 9, it has become the highest point reached by a Lamborghini vehicle, Lamborghini India said in a statement.

Built by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), the Umling La Pass has extreme weather conditions with minimum temperature ranging from -20 degrees to -10 degrees besides extremely thin air density and wind speed varying from 40-80 km/hr, making it one of the most challenging and difficult roads to conquer, it added.

Powered by a 4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, the Urus which is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/hr in 3.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 305 km/hr, displayed its capabilities in unlocking the highest drivable road in the world, the company said.

Lamborghini India Head Sharad Agarwal said, "During the 87.5 km-long drive from Hanle to Umling La, Urus performed brilliantly under the Terra and Sport driving modes on a road that sits higher than the base camp of Mount Everest."

The Urus has been a runaway success for Lamborghini in India, crossing cumulative sales of 100 units in March this year.

The super luxury SUV, which has a starting price of Rs 3.16 crore (ex-showroom) currently has a waiting period of 8-10 months.

