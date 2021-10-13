STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

RBI bans auditor of SREI firm for two years

The RBI superseded the boards of SIFL and Srei Equipment Finance (SEFL) on October 4 over governance concerns and payment defaults.

Published: 13th October 2021 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2021 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

RBI

The RBI superseded the boards of SIFL and Srei Equipment Finance on October 4 over governance concerns and payment defaults.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday said that it has debarred audit firm Haribhakti & Co, the auditor of SREI Infrastructure Finance (SIFL), from undertaking audit assignments for banking and non-banking financial companies (NBFC) for at least two years starting from April 1, 2022 for failing to comply with RBI guidelines.

“This action has been taken on account of the failure on the part of the audit firm to comply with a specific direction issued by RBI with respect to its statutory audit of a systemically important non-banking financial company,” a statement by RBI said. The RBI superseded the boards of SIFL and Srei Equipment Finance (SEFL) on October 4 over governance concerns and payment defaults.

The RBI action has been initiated under section 45MAA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, which says that punitive actions can be taken against the auditor in case of violation. The action will not affect Haribhakti’s auditing assignments for the current fiscal 2021-22. It is the first time that any auditor has been implicated under this act.

The National Company Law Tribunal ( NCLT) had on Friday admitted the insolvency pleas moved by the RBI against the two SREI group companies and appointed an administrator to run the two entities after the Bombay High Court dismissed SREI Group’s plea against RBI action on them. Meanwhile, Sunil Kanoria, Co-founder and Vice Chairman of SREI Infrastructure Finance, has stepped down as Central Council Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Reserve Bank of India
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
No shortage, reports of coal crisis baseless: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Flipkart delivered two bars of Nirma soap to customer instead of iPhone 12. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
Flipkart customer orders iPhone worth Rs 51,999, gets soaps instead; company responds
Former Andhra Pradesh chief secretary IYR Krishna Rao
Black money 'extorted' from Covid patients flowing into real estate: Ex-IAS officer
Former captain MS Dhoni (L) and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
MS Dhoni won't charge any fee for being mentor of Indian team: BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp