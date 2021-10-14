IBM to skill 30 million people globally by 2030

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: IBM Corp. on Wednesday announced 170 new partnerships and program expansions in more than 30 countries, in an aim to skill 30 million people globally by 2030. The effort will leverage IBM’s existing programs and career building platforms to expand access to education and in-demand technical roles, the company said in a statement..

“IBM’s plan to educate 30 million people relies on its broad combinations of programs, and includes collaborations with universities and key government entities -- including employment agencies. Partnerships extend to NGOs as well, particularly those that focus on groups such as underserved youth, women, and military veterans,” it said.

“Talent is everywhere; training opportunities are not,” said Arvind Krishna, IBM Chairman and CEO. “This is why we must take big and bold steps to expand access to digital skills and employment opportunities so that more people – regardless of their background – can take advantage of the digital economy.” According to the World Economic Forum (WEF), closing the global skills gap could add $11.5 trillion to global GDP by 2028.