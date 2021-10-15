STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Coal India to refrain from conducting any e-auction till situation stabilise

CIL's coal allocation under special forward e-auction for the power sector registered a rise of 8.4 per cent to 7.94 million tonnes (MT) in the April-August period of the ongoing fiscal.

Published: 15th October 2021 03:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2021 03:47 PM   |  A+A-

Coal India

For representational purposes. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amid the low stock position at the electricity generating plants, state-owned CIL has asked its subsidiaries to refrain from conducting any further e-auction of coal, except special forward e-auction for the power sector, till the situation stabilises.

The development assumes significance as the supply of coal is being prioritised to the power sector to replenish the dwindling stock in the wake of reports of an electricity crisis looming large.

"In view of the current low stock position at the powerhouse end, supply of coal is being prioritised to the power sector to replenish the dwindling stock coal companies are advised to refrain from conducting of any further e-auctions of coal with the exception of special forward e-auction for the power sector, till the situation stabilises," Coal India said in a recent letter to its arms, including Eastern Coalfields Ltd (ECL), Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL), Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL).

ALSO READ: Coal crisis forces power-deficit states to go for costly buys

In case, any coal company finds it necessary to liquidate any slow-moving stock through the e-auction route without affecting despatch to the power sector, the same may be communicated to Coal India along with proper justification before any such auction is planned, the letter said.

"This is only a temporary prioritisation, in the interest of the nation, to tide over the low coal stock situation at the stressed power plants and scale-up supplies to them. It does not mean stoppage of e-auction format," Coal India said.

The company said it is augmenting its production and off-take steadily. Once the situation stabilises, expectedly within a short time, and stock at coal-fired plants attains comfort level, other sectors will be brought back to their regular supply norm, the public sector firm said.

ALSO READ: CIL asked Mahagenco to augment coal stock at plants for uninterrupted power supply 

Supplies to non-power sectors during the first half of FY22 at a little over 62 million tonnes (MT) posted 10 per cent growth over the same period last year and an 11 per cent rise compared to COVID-free April-September 2019.

Even since the demand for coal reached a higher pitch from the power sector from August, supplies to non-regulated sector (NRS) consumers was close to 18 MT during August-September, clocking a growth of 37 per cent compared to pandemic free August-September 2019.

Owing to skyrocketing coal prices in international markets, all the consumers have been vying for domestic coal, hiking up the demand.

Instead of restricting coal intake, had the power utilities stocked up coal from October last year till February this year, as repeatedly requested by coal companies of CIL, stock position at the plants would have been better.

ALSO READ: No shortage of anything; reports of coal crisis baseless, says Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

CIL's coal allocation under special forward e-auction for the power sector registered a rise of 8.4 per cent to 7.94 million tonnes (MT) in the April-August period of the ongoing fiscal.

The state-owned company had allocated 7.32 MT of dry fuel in the same period of the previous fiscal, according to the monthly summary by the coal ministry for the Cabinet.

However, in August, there was no coal allocation under the scheme. In August 2019-20, 0.62 MT coal was allocated to the power sector by the company, Coal India said.

Coal distribution through forward e-auction is aimed at providing access to coal for such consumers who wish to have an assured supply over a long period, say one year, through e-auction mode to plan their operation.

The purpose of the scheme is to provide equal opportunities to all intending coal consumers to purchase coal for their consumption through single window services as per requirement and at a price determined by themselves through the online bidding process.

Forward e-auction is aimed at facilitating all the consumers of coal across the country with wide-ranging choices for booking coal online, enabling them to buy the dry fuel through a simple, transparent and consumer-friendly system of marketing.

CIL, one of the major coal suppliers to the power sector, accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal production.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coal India CIL
India Matters
A man clad in vaccination certificate printed T-shirt  in Kerala's Malappuram
UK, 29 other countries recognise India's Covid vaccine certificate: Sources
Among the female candidates, Kavya Chopra from the Delhi zone is the topper with 286 marks out of 360. (File photo| EPS)
JEE-Advanced 2021: Mridul Agarwal from Delhi zone bags top rank
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (PTI)
Over 100 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre 
A still from 'Bhoi Ma Bhoiee' music video featuring Usha Uthup. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
WATCH | Usha Uthup's Bengali rendition of this Ilaiyaraaja classic is going viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp