STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

PNB Housing Finance terminates Carlyle deal

PNB Housing had challenged the SEBI order at the Securities Appellate Tribunal which passed a split verdict, after which SEBI has filed an appeal in the Supreme Court. 

Published: 15th October 2021 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2021 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

PNB Housing Finance

PNB Housing Finance

By Express News Service

The board of PNB Housing Finance has terminated a Rs 4,000-crore fund raising deal with a Carlyle-led group of investors citing pending legal issues which may delay regulatory approvals, thus preventing them taking control of the lender.

“There continues to be no visibility or certainty as to the timeline for judicial determination of the legal issues...in addition, regulatory approvals required for the Preferential Issue, are pending and it is unclear whether such approvals will be forthcoming while the legal proceedings are ongoing,” PNB Housing said, in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India had asked PNB Housing to halt a preferential allotment of shares and warrants to entities including Pluto Investments, an affiliate of the Carlyle Group, General Atlantic, Salisbury Investments Private Ltd. and Alpha Investments to raise Rs 4,000 crore. PNB Housing had challenged the SEBI order at the Securities Appellate Tribunal which passed a split verdict, after which SEBI has filed an appeal in the Supreme Court. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PNB Housing Finance
India Matters
A man clad in vaccination certificate printed T-shirt  in Kerala's Malappuram
UK, 29 other countries recognise India's Covid vaccine certificate: Sources
Among the female candidates, Kavya Chopra from the Delhi zone is the topper with 286 marks out of 360. (File photo| EPS)
JEE-Advanced 2021: Mridul Agarwal from Delhi zone bags top rank
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (PTI)
Over 100 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre 
A still from 'Bhoi Ma Bhoiee' music video featuring Usha Uthup. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
WATCH | Usha Uthup's Bengali rendition of this Ilaiyaraaja classic is going viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp