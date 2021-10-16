STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

IMF hails India's 'swift and substantial' response to COVID-19 crisis

In its "Article IV" consultations report, it further said that a persistent negative impact of COVID-19 on investment and other growth drivers could prolong the economic recovery.

Published: 16th October 2021 01:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2021 01:32 PM   |  A+A-

IMF

The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Describing the Indian government's response to the COVID-19 situation as "swift and substantial", the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said the country continued with labour reforms and privatisation despite the pandemic.

The IMF in its report based on "consultations" among members, however, sounded a note of caution saying that the economic outlook remains "clouded" due to pandemic-related uncertainties, contributing to both downside and upside risks.

In its "Article IV" consultations report, it further said that a persistent negative impact of COVID-19 on investment and other growth drivers could prolong the economic recovery.

On the Indian government's handling of the pandemic, the multilateral agency said it was "swift and substantial has included fiscal support, including scaled-up support to vulnerable groups, monetary policy easing, liquidity provision, and accommodative financial sector and regulatory policies".

"Despite the pandemic, the authorities have continued to introduce structural reforms, including labour reforms and a privatisation plan," the report said. The IMF has projected India's economic growth at 9.5 per cent in FY2021-22 and 8.5 per cent in 2022-23.

Headline inflation is projected at 5.6 per cent in 2021-22, amid elevated price pressures. "The economic outlook remains clouded due to pandemic-related uncertainties contributing to both downside and upside risks. A persistent negative impact of COVID-19 on investment, human capital, and other growth drivers could prolong the recovery and impact medium-term growth," the IMF said.

It further said that while India benefits from favourable demographics, disruption to access to education and training due to the pandemic could weigh on improvements in human capital.

At the same time, the recovery could also be faster than expected, it said adding that faster vaccination and better therapeutics could help contain the spread and limit the impact of the pandemic.

In addition, successful implementation of the announced wide-ranging structural reforms could increase India's growth potential, the IMF noted.

Under Article IV of the IMF's Articles of Agreement, the IMF holds bilateral discussions with members, usually every year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IMF COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic
India Matters
A man clad in vaccination certificate printed T-shirt  in Kerala's Malappuram
UK, 29 other countries recognise India's Covid vaccine certificate: Sources
Among the female candidates, Kavya Chopra from the Delhi zone is the topper with 286 marks out of 360. (File photo| EPS)
JEE-Advanced 2021: Mridul Agarwal from Delhi zone bags top rank
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (PTI)
Over 100 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre 
A still from 'Bhoi Ma Bhoiee' music video featuring Usha Uthup. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
WATCH | Usha Uthup's Bengali rendition of this Ilaiyaraaja classic is going viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp