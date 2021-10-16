STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

L&T forays into EdTech space, launches learning app

L&T EduTech offers courses under three verticals -- College Connect, Professional and Vocational Skilling – backed by robust Assessment and Certification processes.

Published: 16th October 2021 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2021 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

Larsen and Toubro

Larsen and Toubro (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Engineering and construction major L&T has entered the lucrative education Technology (EdTech) sector with the launch of L&T EduTech, an application-based learning platform, which will provide practical-oriented engineering and technology courses. 

According to a press statement issued by the company, L&T EduTech aims to future-proof L&T’s businesses and bridge the gap that exists today between the competence of young engineers and industry expectations. 

“L&T EduTech will channelise L&T’s storehouse of knowledge and expertise gained from having executed some of the most complex and demanding projects over the decades to empower both students and professionals with real world professional skills to enhance their employability,” it said in the statement. 

L&T EduTech offers courses under three verticals -- College Connect, Professional and Vocational Skilling – backed by robust Assessment and Certification processes. While College Connect will empower students with practical and application-based learning, Professional Skilling will enable aspiring professionals to fast-track careers in their domains. Vocational Skilling involves skill certification programmes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
L&T Larsen & Turbo
India Matters
A man clad in vaccination certificate printed T-shirt  in Kerala's Malappuram
UK, 29 other countries recognise India's Covid vaccine certificate: Sources
Among the female candidates, Kavya Chopra from the Delhi zone is the topper with 286 marks out of 360. (File photo| EPS)
JEE-Advanced 2021: Mridul Agarwal from Delhi zone bags top rank
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (PTI)
Over 100 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre 
A still from 'Bhoi Ma Bhoiee' music video featuring Usha Uthup. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
WATCH | Usha Uthup's Bengali rendition of this Ilaiyaraaja classic is going viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp