L&T forays into EdTech space, launches learning app

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Engineering and construction major L&T has entered the lucrative education Technology (EdTech) sector with the launch of L&T EduTech, an application-based learning platform, which will provide practical-oriented engineering and technology courses.

According to a press statement issued by the company, L&T EduTech aims to future-proof L&T’s businesses and bridge the gap that exists today between the competence of young engineers and industry expectations.

“L&T EduTech will channelise L&T’s storehouse of knowledge and expertise gained from having executed some of the most complex and demanding projects over the decades to empower both students and professionals with real world professional skills to enhance their employability,” it said in the statement.

L&T EduTech offers courses under three verticals -- College Connect, Professional and Vocational Skilling – backed by robust Assessment and Certification processes. While College Connect will empower students with practical and application-based learning, Professional Skilling will enable aspiring professionals to fast-track careers in their domains. Vocational Skilling involves skill certification programmes.