STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Market cap of eight of top-10 most valued firms jump over Rs 1.52 lakh crore; HDFC Bank biggest gainer

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries was leading the chart, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, SBI and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Published: 17th October 2021 02:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2021 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

HDFC Bank is the first to report numbers for the quarter.

HDFC Bank is the first to report numbers for the quarter. (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Eight of the top-10 most valued companies together added Rs 1,52,355.03 crore in market valuation last week, with HDFC Bank and State Bank of India emerging as the biggest gainers.

Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex rallied 1,246.89 points or 2.07 per cent.

The benchmark went past the 61,000-mark for the first time ever on Thursday, October 14, 2021.

Markets were closed on Friday for Dussehra.

Leading the gainers' chart, HDFC Bank's valuation jumped Rs 46,348.47 crore to Rs 9,33,559.01 crore.

The market valuation of State Bank of India zoomed Rs 29,272.73 crore to Rs 4,37,752.20 crore.

Reliance Industries Limited added Rs 18,384.38 crore to Rs 17,11,554.55 crore in its valuation.

The market capitalization of ICICI Bank rose by Rs 16,860.76 crore to reach Rs 5,04,249.13 crore and that of HDFC gained Rs 16,020.7 crore to Rs 5,07,861.84 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's valuation rose by Rs 15,944.02 crore to Rs 3,99,810.31 crore and that of Bajaj Finance jumped by Rs 7,526.82 crore to Rs 4,74,467.41 crore.

Hindustan Unilever added Rs 1,997.15 crore taking its market valuation to Rs 6,22,359.73 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of Tata Consultancy Services eroded by Rs 1,19,849.27 crore to Rs 13,35,838.42 crore.

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services had on Monday tumbled over 6 per cent after the company's September quarter earnings missed market expectations.

The valuation of Infosys tumbled Rs 3,414.71 crore to Rs 7,27,692.41 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries was leading the chart, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Market capitalisation Nifty Sensex BSE NSE Dussehra stock market HDFC Bank Reliance Industries ICICI Bank Tata Consultancy Services
India Matters
Prabhu Chawla Column | Casteing the vote bank no more a leadership mantra
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI)
Fall in COVID vaccination numbers during festive season leaves experts worried
TJS Goerge Column | Not all can see democracy's power
For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)
68-year-old travels 240 km in search of woman mobile chat friend in Kerala only to be rebuffed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp