STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

OPPO India launches programme to mentor startups in country

Through a robust partnership, the Oppo Elevate Program will help young startups with some very interesting ideas to enter a fast-growing ecosystem of innovation, a statement said.

Published: 18th October 2021 03:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2021 03:07 PM   |  A+A-

Startups, meets

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Oppo on Monday announced the launch of its Elevate Program in India through which the smartphone maker aims to mentor startups that have the potential to bring the next big technological change in the industry.

Through a robust partnership, the Oppo Elevate Program will help young startups with some very interesting ideas to enter a fast-growing ecosystem of innovation, a statement said.

This programme will offer professional advice, support, and opportunity to leverage Oppo's products, resources, and distribution channels to take off their innovation along with investment opportunities, it added.

"The Oppo Elevate program is an extraordinary opportunity for us to meet and work with some of India's most adventurous and talented young innovators.

We believe in promoting beauty, imagination, and humanity via technology, and this program is the right fit for young innovators to show us their version of the same," Tasleem Arif, Vice President, India R&D Head at OPPO India, said.

As part of this programme, Oppo India will work with institutes, incubators, entrepreneurs, and industry experts to promote the exchange and integration of innovative technology research and development by "providing a platform for startups to skill-up and grow".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Oppo Oppo India Indian startups
India Matters
Representational Image (File Photo | AP)
Vaccine for kids: What’s the hurry, ask experts
Kerala has been witnessing heavy rains. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram)
Climate change knocks hard at doors of Kerala, time to adopt new strategy 
Vodafone Idea Ltd. (Photo | @VodafoneIN)
Vodafone Idea teams up with L&T for trials of 5G-based smart city solutions
electricity being generated at the farm.
Progressive Karnataka farmer generates power from pond

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp