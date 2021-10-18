STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Tea exports down by 14 per cent in first seven months of 2021

Total exports of the beverage during January to July of 2021 was 100.78 million kilograms as against 117.56 million kilograms in the same period of 2020, according to Tea Board data.

Published: 18th October 2021 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2021 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

tea factory

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Exports of tea from India registered a fall of around 14.4 per cent in the first seven months of 2021 as compared to the same period last year.

Total exports of the beverage during January to July of 2021 was 100.78 million kilograms as against 117.56 million kilograms in the same period of 2020, according to Tea Board data.

Though the CIS block remained the largest importer of tea at 24.14 million kilograms, down from 30.53 million kilograms in the previous similar period.

Though shipments to Iran was substantially down due to the sanctions, the Persian country imported 12.63 million kilograms in the first seven months of this year, as against 21 million kilograms in 2020.

Exports to China were also lower at 3.29 million kilograms from 5.74 million kilograms in the first seven months of 2020.

Offtake by UK was also less during the period, the data showed at 3.12 million kilograms in the current period.

The only exceptions are USA and UAE where exports registered an increase this period of 2021.

Secretary-general of India Tea Association (ITA) Arijit Raha said that this is because exports to Iran, which was once a big buyer of Indian tea, was lower due to the sanctions by the US.

The other prime reason is non-availability of shipping containers which have become very expensive during the COVID times.

The value of tea exports in the first seven months of this year was higher at Rs 2,735 crore as against Rs 2,635 crore in the previous similar period.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian tea exports Indian beverage industry
India Matters
Representational Image (File Photo | AP)
Vaccine for kids: What’s the hurry, ask experts
Kerala has been witnessing heavy rains. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram)
Climate change knocks hard at doors of Kerala, time to adopt new strategy 
Vodafone Idea Ltd. (Photo | @VodafoneIN)
Vodafone Idea teams up with L&T for trials of 5G-based smart city solutions
electricity being generated at the farm.
Progressive Karnataka farmer generates power from pond

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp