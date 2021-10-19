STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Axis Bank to waive 12 EMIs on select home loans under festive offer

Published: 19th October 2021

Axis Bank | File | Reuters

Axis Bank ( File | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Private sector lender Axis Bank on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, announced waiver of 12 EMIs on select home loan products, and discounts on various online purchases as part of its festival offer.

Axis Bank is offering waivers of 12 EMIs on select home loan products and providing on-road finance without any processing fee for two-wheeler customers, it said in a release.

For business owners, it will offer several benefits on term loans, equipment loans and commercial vehicle finance.

Announcing the launch of 'Dil Se Open Celebrations: kyunki Diwali roz roz nahi aati', the bank said it will offer deals and discounts on shopping in restaurants and other retail loan products on purchases made through Axis Bank debit and credit cards.

Customers will be offered up to 20 per cent discount on purchases from select 2,500 local merchants across 50 cities.

The bank customers will get discounts up to 20 per cent on shopping from these stores.

"This festive season we have partnered with esteemed brands and also the local retailers to offer an array of options to choose from. We wish to add to the ongoing festivities, by offering our customers great deals and discounts across shopping and loan products," Sumit Bali, Group Executive and Head, Retail Lending, Axis Bank said.

