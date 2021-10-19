STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Tata Coffee shares jump nearly nine per cent after Q2 earnings

The company's consolidated net profit during the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal stood at Rs 42.40 crore, Tata Coffee said in a BSE filing.

Published: 19th October 2021 11:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2021 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

Tata Coffee

The stock gained 8.45 per cent to its 52-week high of Rs 254 on BSE. (Photo | Tata Coffee Limited Website)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of Tata Coffee on Tuesday zoomed nearly 9 per cent after the company reported a 26.55 per cent jump in consolidated net profit for the September quarter.

The stock gained 8.45 per cent to its 52-week high of Rs 254 on BSE.

On NSE, it jumped 8.64 per cent to its 52-week high of Rs 254.40.

Tata Coffee on Monday reported a 26.55 per cent jump in consolidated net profit for the September quarter at Rs 53.66 crore, driven by value-added businesses.

The company's consolidated net profit during the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal stood at Rs 42.40 crore, Tata Coffee said in a BSE filing.

The consolidated profit has increased mainly driven by improved performance in the value-added businesses, the company added.

Total income grew by 1.40 per cent during the second quarter of this fiscal to Rs 554.32 crore, compared to Rs 546.63 crore in the year-ago period, primarily due to improved sales of instant coffee in India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tata Coffee
India Matters
A health worker tests a person for coronavirus at the KSRTC BUs terminal in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Covid infection rate in decline: India's R-value below 1 since Sept,  say researchers
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo | EPS)
Andhra Pradesh to provide jobs to kin of govt staff who died on Covid duty
A glimpse from the promo before it was taken down. (Video Screengrab)
FabIndia withdraws 'Jashn-e-Riwaaz' Diwali promo after right-wing backlash
Students at Chennamangallur Higher Secondary School at in Kozhikode. (Photo| EPS)
Kerala students migrate outside state looking for quality education, better exposure

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp