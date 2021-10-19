STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UltraTech Cement profit after tax declines 23 per cent

Published: 19th October 2021 08:59 AM

UltraTech Cement

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  UltraTech Cement Limited on Monday reported consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 1,313.53 crore for the quarter ended September 2021, down by 23% from Rs 1,702.63 crore reported in the June quarter. 

On a year-on-year (YOY) basis, PAT grew by 13%. “Coal and pet coke prices nearly doubled in Q2FY22 resulting in energy costs rising by 17% YoY. The resulting impact on the company’s operations was partially offset by reduction in power consumption and continuing focus on operational efficiencies,” Ultratech said in a statement. 

The Mumbai-based company’s consolidated revenue came in at Rs 12,017 crore, up by 1.6% sequentially and 15.7% YoY. Operating margins were down 370 basis points (bps) on a sequential basis and by 130 bps on a YoY basis due to rising costs. 

UltraTech Cement Limited
