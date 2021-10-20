Cab aggregator Ola’s top executives leave as company set to go public

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Cab aggregator and mobility firm Ola is seeing two more big exits. This time, its Chief Financial Officer Swayam Saurabh and Chief Operating Officer Gaurav Porwal are leaving the company which is expected to launch its IPO and get listed in near future.

According to Bhavish Agarwal, cofounder and CEO of Ola group, these exits are a “part of management restructuring.” “As we look forward to Ola’s next phase of growth, we are making some key updates to our organisation that will enable us to capture the opportunities that lie ahead,” said Agarwal in an internal email addressed to Ola employees.

He wrote that Porwal, who has run the mobility business for the last year and built a strong foundation during challenging times, will be leaving Ola to pursue other interests. As for Saurabh, who had joined Ola only a few months back, he is set to quit in mid-December. Arun Kumar G, the group CFO, will continue to run the finance function across the company and all the key finance leaders of Ola will now report directly to him.

The Ola CEO informed Vinay A Bhopatkar, CEO, Ola Delivery Business, will take on the additional responsibilities of the driver and supply ecosystem of the platform. Aggarwal also said Arun Sirdeshmukh will continue to play the role of CEO, Ola Cars, the firm’s vehicle commerce business. “Please join me in congratulating them on their new roles and let’s continue to build the future of mobility together,” he said.

Management restructuring

