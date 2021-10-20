STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Cab aggregator Ola’s top executives leave as company set to go public

According to Bhavish Agarwal, cofounder and CEO of Ola group, these exits are a “part of management restructuring.”

Published: 20th October 2021 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2021 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

RBI

The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Cab aggregator and mobility firm Ola is seeing two more big exits. This time, its Chief Financial Officer Swayam Saurabh and Chief Operating Officer Gaurav Porwal are leaving the company which is expected to launch its IPO and get listed in near future.

According to Bhavish Agarwal, cofounder and CEO of Ola group, these exits are a “part of management restructuring.” “As we look forward to Ola’s next phase of growth, we are making some key updates to our organisation that will enable us to capture the opportunities that lie ahead,” said Agarwal in an internal email addressed to Ola employees.

He wrote that Porwal, who has run the mobility business for the last year and built a strong foundation during challenging times, will be leaving Ola to pursue other interests. As for Saurabh, who had joined Ola only a few months back, he is set to quit in mid-December. Arun Kumar G, the group CFO, will continue to run the finance function across the company and all the key finance leaders of Ola will now report directly to him.

The Ola CEO informed Vinay A Bhopatkar, CEO, Ola Delivery Business, will take on the additional responsibilities of the driver and supply ecosystem of the platform. Aggarwal also said Arun Sirdeshmukh will continue to play the role of CEO, Ola Cars, the firm’s vehicle commerce business. “Please join me in congratulating them on their new roles and let’s continue to build the future of mobility together,” he said.

Management restructuring
Bhavish Agarwal, CEO, Ola group, said the company is making some key updates to the organisation that will enable it to capture the opportunities that lie ahead.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gaurav Porwal Swayam Saurabh ola Ola cabs
India Matters
Aryan Khan was arrested after a drug bust on a cruise ship. (File photo | AFP)
Cruise drugs case: Special court refuses bail to Aryan Khan
Gopi
Woman, 72, puts sick husband, 76, to death as act of 'mercy killing'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Lord Buddha inspiration for India's Constitution: PM Modi
For representational purposes
Bengaluru's hospitals see surge in cases of bronchiolitis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp